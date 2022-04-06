Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Forecast: Get ready for stronger trade winds and sunnier skies!

Your top local headlines for April 6, 2022.
By Guy Hagi
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 4:34 AM HST|Updated: Apr. 6, 2022 at 5:03 PM HST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trade winds will build on Wednesday as high clouds thin over much of the state.

Showers will remain focused over windward slopes, with some heavy showers possible over the Big Island in the afternoon.

High pressure passing north of the state will produce breezy trade wind weather Thursday into Saturday.

As the high moves off to the east and a front approaches, winds will ease and shift out of the east to southeast Sunday and Monday.

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.
Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.(Hawaii News Now)

A medium-size northwest swell is forecast for Thursday with waves below high surf advisory criteria.

An east wind swell is due on Thursday.

Small background southerly swell will occur through the remainder of the work week.

A slightly larger, long period south swell is scheduled to arrive this weekend.

Get 10-minute weather updates, plus your 7-day forecast on Hawaii News Now Sunrise every weekday morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. HST.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

J. Marte Martinez was accused of falsifying her information to get promoted.
Head of training at DPS arrested for allegedly falsifying qualifications to get promoted
Nainoa Damon
HPD interim chief reveals new details on Tantalus murder suspect’s police officer parents
Erik Willis, 19, sits in the courtroom during his trial.
Jury finds Niu Valley man guilty of attempted murder in brutal stabbing at Kahala Beach
Officials said Saena Yi was charged with false and fraudulent statements as well as failure to...
Authorities arrest, charge Oahu woman for multiple alleged tax violations
Video shows police and bystanders trying to wrestle down a man they say was trying to rob a bank.
Video captures bystanders stepping in to help police stop attempted bank robbery

Latest News

Ezra Miller arrest fallout.
'The Flash' fans are calling for Ezra Miller to be replaced
The state Department said it has ordered Lahaina’s Fu Lin Chinese Restaurant to immediately...
DOH shuts down Chinese eatery in Lahaina after finding roach infestation
Applications for the city’s junior lifeguard program are being accepted starting Friday for...
The city’s junior lifeguard program is back. Here’s how teens can apply
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
The city’s junior lifeguard program is back. Here’s how teens can apply
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
HNN News Brief (April 8, 2022)