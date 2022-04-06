Federal agents, police target fugitives and sex offenders in joint operation on Kauai

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A week-long law enforcement operation on Kauai netted three fugitives and tracked down 132 sex offenders to make sure they were following the rules of registry.

Among those arrested: Officers from KPD and agents from the U.S. Marshals Service picked up Brandon Kameenui, 37, at the Lydgate Beach Park Campgrounds. He had a warrant for car theft.

Kameenui has 22 prior arrests, with 11 convictions.

Brandon Kameenui, arrested on April 1 by KPD and USMS. (U.S. Marshals Service)

Shaun Reis, 37, a convicted felon, was arrested in the parking lot outside the Lihue McDonald’s on a bench warrant and was subsequently taken to the Hawaii State Hospital. Witnesses say it was a dramatic take-down outside the restaurant during the start of lunch hour last Thursday.

“They had rifles and guns drawn and the car was surrounded,” said one man, who was in the car behind Reis.

The third man arrested was Alika Soares.

The 39-year old was found in a homeless camp behind the airport. Soares has nearly two dozen convictions and was on HOPE probation. Police say he has a history of resisting arrest and the addition of federal agents helped take down Soares.

“What would normally be five KPD officers trying to arrest somebody who’s very familiar with an area, we could have up to a dozen or more trained officers,” said KPD Investigative Services Bureau Assistant Chief Bryson Ponce.

In addition, a task force assisted with tracking down convicted sex offenders on the island.

U.S. Marshals Service and KPD checking sex offender locations (U.S. Marshals Service)

The U.S. Marshals Task Force is made of deputies, KPD, Honolulu Police officers, agents with the FBI and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The group helped track down 132 registered sex offenders, ensuring they were in compliance.

Eleven others were found to have violated registry conditions and those cases will be referred to the Kauai Office of the Prosecuting Attorney.

The task force does operations on various islands throughout the year.

Law enforcement on Kauai for operation (U.S. Marshals Service)

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.