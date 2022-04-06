Tributes
DOE announces high school commencement ceremony schedules

(DOE)
By HNN Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 9:08 PM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Education has announced high school commencement ceremony schedules for the class of 2022.

Following two years of virtual and hybrid ceremonies, this will be the first time all graduation events will be in person.

Everyone attending must be fully vaccinated or provide a negative COVID test.

DOE said masks will not be required at any outdoor ceremonies but will be mandatory for events inside, except during picture-taking.

For more information on dates and locations, click here.

