Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Ax-wielding man attacks drummer in California

The man struck the drum kit with the ax several times, frightening the 36-year-old musician. (KCAL, KCBS, ANDY TORRES, CNN)
By KCAL/KCBS staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 1:42 AM HST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANYON CO., Calif. (KCAL/KCBS) - A shocking incident was caught on camera in California: A man says he was playing his drums along one of the trails in Canyon County when an ax-wielding man came out of nowhere.

In an instant, Andy Torres’ Saturday morning jam session turned violent.

The man struck the drumkit several times, frightening the 36-year-old musician.

“He just came up swinging already,” Torres said. “He didn’t announce himself or say get out of the way. Or, ‘Are you making the noise?’ No, he knew what he was going to do. I happened to just get out of the way.”

Torres says after the man nearly destroyed the drumkit, he threatened him again.

“It took everything in me not to want to launch at the guy, but I knew I couldn’t do that,” he said.

The attack was recorded on his GoPro camera.

It’s not shown in the video, but Torres says the man also pulled a gun on him.

As soon as he announced that he recorded the entire violent outburst on video, the man appears to change his attitude.

He turned and left, but not before Torres caught images of the man’s car and license plate.

Speaking at Todd Longshore Park near the scene of the attack, he says since the incident he’s been struggling emotionally.

“I get stuck thinking about that, and I have to pull myself out of it,” Torres said. “I know I will move ahead, because look I’m still here.”

Torres said he has been learning the drums for a while. He comes to the park at sunrise and sunset to play while wearing a mask as part of his persona.

Before the ax attack, no one had complained about the noise. He says this will not ruin his love for music, and he will find a way to fix the drums.

“It’s not destroyed. They’ll have to do better than that,” he said.

Torres says he’s filed a police report and turned over the video. He shared it in hopes someone turns the man in, since it’s a place a lot of parents bring their kids.

Copyright 2022 KCAL/KCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 30-year-old hiker was killed Wednesday after falling 250 feet near the third peak of Olomana...
HFD: Hiker killed after falling 250 feet from Olomana Trail
The Coast Guard said 54-year-old Theresa Butts was killed at about 6 p.m. Monday night while...
‘A sudden loss’: Daughter says woman killed in tour boat incident had years of experience
Melia Kalahiki was stabbed 15 times in a unprovoked attack on Kahala Beach in 2020. Attorneys...
Victim stabbed 15 times in beach attack: ‘I thought I was going to die’
The Honolulu Civil Beat reported that taxpayers earning less than $100,000 annually could...
Hawaii taxpayers, their dependents could get $300 refund from the state
As the pandemic impacted Hawaii’s largest international visitor market, travel professionals...
Once Japan drops its COVID restictions, experts predict wave of visitors to Hawaii

Latest News

No exact open date for SONIC Drive-In just yet. The sign off Hookele Street says "soon, very...
Big fast food chains are flocking to Maui. Not everyone is sure that’s a good thing
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
HNN News Brief (April 7, 2022)
Prosecutors allege Arian Taherzadeh, 40, and Haider Ali, 36, had falsely claimed to work for...
US: Man impersonated agent, claimed ties to Pakistani intel
FILE - President Donald Trump holds up papers as he speaks about the coronavirus in the James...
Manhattan DA: Trump criminal investigation is continuing
Alexis Sky Pierson died after being shot by another child, said Hancock County Sheriff Ricky...
Kids playing with loaded gun leads to fatal shooting of 14-year-old girl, sheriff says