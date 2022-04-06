Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Biden nominates first woman to lead Coast Guard

Adm. Linda Fagan was nominated to serve as the next commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard.
Adm. Linda Fagan was nominated to serve as the next commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard.(U.S. Coast Guard via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 4:58 AM HST|Updated: Apr. 6, 2022 at 5:39 AM HST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - President Joe Biden has picked a woman to be the next leader of the U.S. Coast Guard.

Adm. Linda Fagan was nominated to serve as the next commandant.

If she is confirmed, she would be the first woman to lead the branch of the U.S. Armed Forces.

Fagan has served on all seven continents and spent 36 years in the Coast Guard service. She is the No. 2 in charge right now.

Her nomination will be under consideration by the Senate committee on commerce, science and transportation, but she’s getting support from both sides of the aisle.

The current commandant is required to retire May 31.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 30-year-old hiker was killed Wednesday after falling 250 feet near the third peak of Olomana...
HFD: Hiker killed after falling 250 feet from Olomana Trail
The Coast Guard said 54-year-old Theresa Butts was killed at about 6 p.m. Monday night while...
‘A sudden loss’: Daughter says woman killed in tour boat incident had years of experience
Melia Kalahiki was stabbed 15 times in a unprovoked attack on Kahala Beach in 2020. Attorneys...
Victim stabbed 15 times in beach attack: ‘I thought I was going to die’
The Honolulu Civil Beat reported that taxpayers earning less than $100,000 annually could...
Hawaii taxpayers, their dependents could get $300 refund from the state
As the pandemic impacted Hawaii’s largest international visitor market, travel professionals...
Once Japan drops its COVID restictions, experts predict wave of visitors to Hawaii

Latest News

No exact open date for SONIC Drive-In just yet. The sign off Hookele Street says "soon, very...
Big fast food chains are flocking to Maui. Not everyone is sure that’s a good thing
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
HNN News Brief (April 7, 2022)
Prosecutors allege Arian Taherzadeh, 40, and Haider Ali, 36, had falsely claimed to work for...
US: Man impersonated agent, claimed ties to Pakistani intel
FILE - President Donald Trump holds up papers as he speaks about the coronavirus in the James...
Manhattan DA: Trump criminal investigation is continuing
Alexis Sky Pierson died after being shot by another child, said Hancock County Sheriff Ricky...
Kids playing with loaded gun leads to fatal shooting of 14-year-old girl, sheriff says