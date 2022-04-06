Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

3-year-old receives ‘birthday wish’ for a new heart, undergoes 14-hour surgery

A 3-year-old boy with a congenital heart defect received a new heart at a children's hospital in Cincinnati. (Source: WLWT, FAMILY VIDEO, PHOTOS, CNN)
By Shley Kirklen
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 9:54 AM HST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WLWT) - A young Cincinnati Bengals superfan got a fantastic present in time for his fourth birthday - a new heart.

Sammy Jones, also known as “Superman Sammy,” recently underwent a 14-hour surgery at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center.

“That’s what he asked for his birthday. We asked him back in March what he wanted for his birthday, and he said a new heart,” Sammy’s mother, Kortney Sink, said.

Sammy was born with hypoplastic left heart syndrome, causing the left side of his heart not to work.

“He had his first surgery at a day old, his second surgery at three months old, and then his third surgery at three years old,” Sink said.

Sammy’s parents thought he’d be good after his third surgery. He even started playing soccer, but his heart began to fail last fall.

After months spent in the hospital waiting, Sammy’s birthday wish came early.

“Couldn’t believe it. It’s been six months of waiting,” Sammy’s father, Garland Jones, said.

Sammy’s medical journey has been shared on social media, and several Cincinnati residents have bonded with him through his love of the Bengals.

“Thank you to the Bengals for an awesome season because it gave my son something to look forward to,” Garland Jones said.

Now, “Superman Sammy” has something else to look forward to – a new healthy heart.

“We hope he can do all he wants to do. He wants to play football and basketball. He wants to do all that stuff. And I’m just hoping and praying, he’s able to do all that stuff that he loves to do,” Sink said.

Sammy’s parents said they would have to stay within 40 miles of the hospital for three to six months, and since they live 70 miles away, they’ll be staying at a Ronald McDonald House.

Copyright 2022 WLWT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 30-year-old hiker was killed Wednesday after falling 250 feet near the third peak of Olomana...
HFD: Hiker killed after falling 250 feet from Olomana Trail
The Coast Guard said 54-year-old Theresa Butts was killed at about 6 p.m. Monday night while...
‘A sudden loss’: Daughter says woman killed in tour boat incident had years of experience
Melia Kalahiki was stabbed 15 times in a unprovoked attack on Kahala Beach in 2020. Attorneys...
Victim stabbed 15 times in beach attack: ‘I thought I was going to die’
The Honolulu Civil Beat reported that taxpayers earning less than $100,000 annually could...
Hawaii taxpayers, their dependents could get $300 refund from the state
J. Marte Martinez was accused of falsifying her information to get promoted.
Head of training at DPS arrested for allegedly falsifying qualifications to get promoted

Latest News

FILE - Members of the Supreme Court pose for a group photo at the Supreme Court in Washington,...
Jackson will join more diverse and conservative high court
FILE - Mark Riddell arrives at federal court in Boston on April 12, 2019. Riddell, a former...
Bogus test taker to be sentenced in college admissions scam
Ukrainian servicemen attend a training session on the Kharkiv outskirts, Ukraine, Thursday,...
Ukrainian leaders predict more gruesome discoveries ahead
Daily COVID-19 cases are on the rise in the US and expected to keep climbing.
Officials expect U.S. COVID numbers to continue rising
The state wants to build a traffic roundabout at the intersection of Kahekili and Kamehameha...
DOT proposes plan for roundabout at a busy Kahaluu highway intersection