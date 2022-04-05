Tributes
State, FAA honors 2 Mokulele Airlines pilots who rushed to site of plane crash on Maui

By HNN Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 10:27 AM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state and the Federal Aviation Administration honored two Mokulele Airlines pilots who rushed to the site a plane crash on Maui in January.

Mokulele Capt. Eric Memmott and First Officer Nate McBride saw the plane go down shortly after takeoff from Hana Airport on Jan. 15.

They hiked through the forest, disengaged the electrical system to prevent a fire and waited with the passenger and trapped pilot while guiding fire crews to the site.

“I don’t feel like a hero, I just feel like somebody who — I was there at the right place at the right time,” McBride said. “So hopefully anybody else, Eric and I — in our position — would have done the same thing.”

Both the pilot and passenger survived the crash.

