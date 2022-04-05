Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Proud Boys leader pleads not guilty to Jan. 6 charges

FILE - In this Sept. 26, 2020 file photo, Proud Boys leader Henry "Enrique" Tarrio wears a hat...
FILE - In this Sept. 26, 2020 file photo, Proud Boys leader Henry "Enrique" Tarrio wears a hat that says "The War Boys" during a rally in Portland, Ore.(AP Photo/Allison Dinner, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 1:06 PM HST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Proud Boys leader Henry “Enrique” Tarrio pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to charges that he remotely led a plot to stop Congress’ certification of Joe Biden’s 2020 victory.

Though he wasn’t at the Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot, prosecutors say Tarrio organized encrypted chats with Proud Boys members in the weeks before the attack, had a 42-second phone call with another member of the group in the building during the insurrection and took credit for the chaos at the Capitol.

Police had arrested Tarrio in Washington two days before the riot and charged him with vandalizing a Black Lives Matter banner at a historic Black church during a protest in December 2020. The day before the Capitol was attacked, a judge ordered Tarrio to stay out of Washington.

Tarrio’s indictment said that instead of staying out of town, he met with Oath Keepers founder and leader Elmer “Stewart” Rhodes and others in an underground parking garage for about 30 minutes on Jan. 5.

His lawyers have said the evidence against Tarrio was weak and relies mostly on text messages and social media.

A judge has postponed the May 18 trial for Tarrio and five others affiliated with the far-right group.

Prosecutors sought the postponement to give them more time to assess and share with opposing lawyers new information gathered in the investigation. Some defendants in the case agreed with the postponement request.

A new trial date is expected to be picked during an April 21 hearing.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 30-year-old hiker was killed Wednesday after falling 250 feet near the third peak of Olomana...
HFD: Hiker killed after falling 250 feet from Olomana Trail
The Coast Guard said 54-year-old Theresa Butts was killed at about 6 p.m. Monday night while...
‘A sudden loss’: Daughter says woman killed in tour boat incident had years of experience
Melia Kalahiki was stabbed 15 times in a unprovoked attack on Kahala Beach in 2020. Attorneys...
Victim stabbed 15 times in beach attack: ‘I thought I was going to die’
The Honolulu Civil Beat reported that taxpayers earning less than $100,000 annually could...
Hawaii taxpayers, their dependents could get $300 refund from the state
As the pandemic impacted Hawaii’s largest international visitor market, travel professionals...
Once Japan drops its COVID restictions, experts predict wave of visitors to Hawaii

Latest News

No exact open date for SONIC Drive-In just yet. The sign off Hookele Street says "soon, very...
Big fast food chains are flocking to Maui. Not everyone is sure that’s a good thing
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
HNN News Brief (April 7, 2022)
Prosecutors allege Arian Taherzadeh, 40, and Haider Ali, 36, had falsely claimed to work for...
US: Man impersonated agent, claimed ties to Pakistani intel
FILE - President Donald Trump holds up papers as he speaks about the coronavirus in the James...
Manhattan DA: Trump criminal investigation is continuing
Alexis Sky Pierson died after being shot by another child, said Hancock County Sheriff Ricky...
Kids playing with loaded gun leads to fatal shooting of 14-year-old girl, sheriff says