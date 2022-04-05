Tributes
New York launches ad campaign in Florida against ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill

By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 4:17 AM HST
NEW YORK (CNN) – A Florida law is getting pushback in New York, and a new ad campaign is targeting residents in the Sunshine State.

The word “gay” is written in different colors on the ad with the message, “Come to the city where you can say whatever you want – New York City loves you,” in the middle.

This is part of the Big Apple’s ad campaign that kicked off Monday in five Florida cities, completely funded by donations.

It’s the city’s way of denouncing the law dubbed by opponents as the “Don’t Say Gay” law, which bans comments about sexual orientation and gender identity in Florida classrooms with kids in kindergarten through third grade.

New York Mayor Eric Adams said this movement is an effort to show support and welcome those living in Florida to New York.

“It’s also standing up and aligning ourselves with the men and women of the LGBTQ+ community. And stating that we are in unison with you and your right to have self-identification, your right to live the lifestyle, the lives that you choose to live, without any form of harassment,” Adams said.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

