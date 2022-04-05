Navy captain overseeing Red Hill fuel facility relieved of duties following latest spill

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Navy captain overseeing the Red Hill fuel facility has been relieved of his duties, military officials announced Monday.

Navy leadership relieved Capt. Albert Lee Hornyak due to “a loss of confidence in his ability to perform his duties following a series of leadership and oversight failures” at Red Hill.

Hornyak has served as commanding officer since August 2021.

The Navy did not go into details. But on Friday, it reported that about 30 gallons of a fuel and water mixture leaked at Red Hill.

The spill has since been cleaned up.

The state Department of Health says the leak underscores the importance of defueling and decommissioning Red Hill.

Rear Adm. Kristin Acquavella will temporarily fill in while officials search for a permanent replacement.

This story may be updated.

