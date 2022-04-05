Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Navy captain overseeing Red Hill fuel facility relieved of duties following latest spill

Your top local headlines for April 5, 2022.
By HNN Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 6:33 AM HST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Navy captain overseeing the Red Hill fuel facility has been relieved of his duties, military officials announced Monday.

Navy leadership relieved Capt. Albert Lee Hornyak due to “a loss of confidence in his ability to perform his duties following a series of leadership and oversight failures” at Red Hill.

Hornyak has served as commanding officer since August 2021.

The Navy did not go into details. But on Friday, it reported that about 30 gallons of a fuel and water mixture leaked at Red Hill.

The spill has since been cleaned up.

The state Department of Health says the leak underscores the importance of defueling and decommissioning Red Hill.

Rear Adm. Kristin Acquavella will temporarily fill in while officials search for a permanent replacement.

This story may be updated.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ewa Beach shooting
Manhunt underway after Ewa Beach shooting that left 3 injured
Melia Kalahiki was stabbed 15 times in a unprovoked attack on Kahala Beach in 2020. Attorneys...
Victim stabbed 15 times in beach attack: ‘I thought I was going to die’
The Coast Guard said 54-year-old Theresa Butts was killed at about 6 p.m. Monday night while...
‘A sudden loss’: Daughter says woman killed in tour boat incident had years of experience
Police last week seized more than a dozen gaming machines, cash and a gun from a building at...
Gambling raid at building owned by monster home developer draws concern
Alika Soares on arrested on March 30.
Federal agents, police target fugitives and sex offenders in joint operation on Kauai

Latest News

Hawaii News Now anchor Stephanie Lum and her two best friends, Noli Kazama and Brooke Kane,...
Episode 107: Leaving on a jet plane? These Hawaii transplants are glad they did
Wednesday forecast
Forecast: Get ready for stronger trade winds and sunnier skies!
Erik Willis, 19, is charged with second-degree attempted murder.
Jury begins deliberations in brutal Kahala stabbing trial
The Honolulu Civil Beat reported that taxpayers earning less than $100,000 annually could...
Hawaii taxpayers, their dependents could get $300 refund from the state
A 30-year-old hiker was killed Wednesday after falling 250 feet near the third peak of Olomana...
HFD: Hiker killed after falling 250 feet from Olomana Trail