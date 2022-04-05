Tributes
‘HNN Overtime’ podcast looks back at the career of longtime Hawaii journalist Jim Mendoza

Hawaii News Now’s “Overtime” podcast is your source for sports analysis, extended interviews...
Hawaii News Now’s “Overtime” podcast is your source for sports analysis, extended interviews with coaches and players, and much more. Brought to you by sports reporter Kyle Chinen and podcast producer Davis Pitner.(Hawaii News Now)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 7:46 AM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In the latest installment of the “HNN Overtime” podcast, we take a trip down memory lane with longtime Hawaii journalist Jim Mendoza as he heads to retirement.

Mendoza joins the boys in the studio to look back at his over three decade career — from covering sports to telling the unique stories the islands have to offer.

Catch new episodes of “Overtime” wherever you get your podcasts or watch our video podcast on HNN’s digital platforms.

Jim Mendoza has been telling people’s stories for 30 years. As he retires, here’s his

WATCH: HNN Overtime ep. 3 Jim Mendoza: The man, the myth, the legend

