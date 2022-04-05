Health Department: Norovirus outbreak linked to raw oysters from Canada

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Health Department is warning residents about a norovirus outbreak linked to raw oysters from Canada.

The potentially contaminated oysters were distributed to restaurants and retailers across the U.S., including Hawaii. And state officials say there are at least four suspected cases in the islands.

Three of the cases were on Hawaii Island and one was on Oahu.

The state says restaurants and retailers should dispose of all oysters that may be contaminated.

Symptoms of norovirus include diarrhea, vomiting, stomach pain, fever, headache and bodyaches.

