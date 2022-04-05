Tributes
Health Department: Norovirus outbreak linked to raw oysters from Canada

An attempted murder investigation is underway after two people were injured, including one critically, in a shooting in a residential area in Ewa Beach.
By HNN Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 12:15 PM HST|Updated: Apr. 5, 2022 at 4:18 PM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Health Department is warning residents about a norovirus outbreak linked to raw oysters from Canada.

The potentially contaminated oysters were distributed to restaurants and retailers across the U.S., including Hawaii. And state officials say there are at least four suspected cases in the islands.

Three of the cases were on Hawaii Island and one was on Oahu.

The state says restaurants and retailers should dispose of all oysters that may be contaminated.

Symptoms of norovirus include diarrhea, vomiting, stomach pain, fever, headache and bodyaches.

