Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Forecast: Lighter winds with increasing showers on the way

Forecast: Lighter winds with increasing showers on the way
Forecast: Lighter winds with increasing showers on the way(Hawaii News Now)
By Guy Hagi
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 3:13 AM HST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Breezy trade winds will diminish to moderate levels through Wednesday. Showers will increase and bring wetter weather Tuesday into Wednesday with a drying trend for the rest of the week. Trades will pick up again Thursday and Friday before easing over the weekend. High clouds streaming overhead will linger into Wednesday.

The current small northwest swell will continue to lower through Tuesday. Another small northwest swell is expected during the Wednesday through Friday time period with a third small northwest pulse possible around Sunday. Small, mainly background south swells are expected through Friday with a slightly larger south swell expected to arrive over the weekend.Along east facing shores, the short period choppy surf will gradually decrease through Wednesday as the trades wea

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ewa Beach shooting
Manhunt underway after Ewa Beach shooting that left 3 injured
Melia Kalahiki was stabbed 15 times in a unprovoked attack on Kahala Beach in 2020. Attorneys...
Victim stabbed 15 times in beach attack: ‘I thought I was going to die’
The Coast Guard said 54-year-old Theresa Butts was killed at about 6 p.m. Monday night while...
‘A sudden loss’: Daughter says woman killed in tour boat incident had years of experience
Police last week seized more than a dozen gaming machines, cash and a gun from a building at...
Gambling raid at building owned by monster home developer draws concern
Alika Soares on arrested on March 30.
Federal agents, police target fugitives and sex offenders in joint operation on Kauai

Latest News

Wednesday forecast
Forecast: Get ready for stronger trade winds and sunnier skies!
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Wednesday, April 6, 2022
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Wednesday, April 6, 2022
Forecast: Stronger winds with sunnier skies moving in
Forecast: Stronger winds and sunnier skies on the way
Forecast: Light winds today, stronger winds with more showers due on Tuesday
Forecast: Passing Spring showers and steady trade winds
Tracking spring showers at times
Hawaii News Now - Meteorologist Jen Robbins