Forecast: Lighter winds with increasing showers on the way

Your top local headlines for April 5, 2022.
By Guy Hagi
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 4:56 AM HST|Updated: Apr. 5, 2022 at 5:16 AM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Breezy trade winds will diminish to moderate levels through Wednesday.

Showers will increase and bring wetter weather Tuesday into Wednesday with a drying trend for the rest of the week.

Trades will pick up again Thursday and Friday before easing over the weekend.

High clouds streaming overhead will linger into Wednesday.

The current small northwest swell will continue to lower through Tuesday.

Another small northwest swell is expected during the Wednesday through Friday time period with a third small northwest pulse possible around Sunday.

Small, mainly background south swells are expected through Friday with a slightly larger south swell expected to arrive over the weekend.

Along east-facing shores, the short-period choppy surf will gradually decrease through Wednesday as the trades weaken.

