Forecast: Lighter winds with increasing showers on the way

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Breezy trade winds will diminish to moderate levels through Wednesday.

Showers will increase and bring wetter weather Tuesday into Wednesday with a drying trend for the rest of the week.

Trades will pick up again Thursday and Friday before easing over the weekend.

High clouds streaming overhead will linger into Wednesday.

The current small northwest swell will continue to lower through Tuesday.

Another small northwest swell is expected during the Wednesday through Friday time period with a third small northwest pulse possible around Sunday.

Small, mainly background south swells are expected through Friday with a slightly larger south swell expected to arrive over the weekend.

Along east-facing shores, the short-period choppy surf will gradually decrease through Wednesday as the trades weaken.

Get 10-minute weather updates, plus your 7-day forecast on Hawaii News Now Sunrise every weekday morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. HST.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.