Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Emergency crews respond to possible underground explosions in Waikiki

HFD crews were at the scene of possible explosions in Waikiki Monday evening.
HFD crews were at the scene of possible explosions in Waikiki Monday evening.(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 7:14 PM HST|Updated: Apr. 4, 2022 at 7:58 PM HST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu firefighters were on scene Monday evening investigating reports of apparent underground explosions in Waikiki.

Residents reported hearing a loud noise and seeing smoke coming from a flower bed outside a Waikiki high rise around 5:45 p.m. at the Monte Vista near the corner of Liliuokalani and the Ala Wai.

Witnesses say it left a hole several feet deep in the ground.

“I received a phone call from a resident that there was an explosion that happened and he saw smoke and was very concerned,” Monte Vista Site Manager Allyson Villanueva said.

Villanueva added the apparent explosion happened in the vicinity of a utility box.

Around 7 p.m., a possible second explosion was reported by witnesses.

HECO said as of 7:15 p.m., over 560 customers in the area were without power, though they were unable to confirm reports of an explosion. Power to some customers has since been restored.

So far, there are no injuries reported.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ewa Beach shooting
Manhunt underway after Ewa Beach shooting that left 3 injured
Melia Kalahiki was stabbed 15 times in a unprovoked attack on Kahala Beach in 2020. Attorneys...
Victim stabbed 15 times in beach attack: ‘I thought I was going to die’
The Coast Guard said 54-year-old Theresa Butts was killed at about 6 p.m. Monday night while...
‘A sudden loss’: Daughter says woman killed in tour boat incident had years of experience
Police last week seized more than a dozen gaming machines, cash and a gun from a building at...
Gambling raid at building owned by monster home developer draws concern
Alika Soares on arrested on March 30.
Federal agents, police target fugitives and sex offenders in joint operation on Kauai

Latest News

Wednesday forecast
Forecast: Get ready for stronger trade winds and sunnier skies!
Erik Willis, 19, is charged with second-degree attempted murder.
Jury begins deliberations in brutal Kahala stabbing trial
The Honolulu Civil Beat reported that taxpayers earning less than $100,000 annually could...
Hawaii taxpayers, their dependents could get $300 refund from the state
A 30-year-old hiker was killed Wednesday after falling 250 feet near the third peak of Olomana...
HFD: Hiker killed after falling 250 feet from Olomana Trail
Navy captain Albert Hornyak was relieved of his duties.
Fired Navy captain privately raised Red Hill concerns, but had a different story publicly