Emergency crews respond to possible underground explosions in Waikiki

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu firefighters were on scene Monday evening investigating reports of apparent underground explosions in Waikiki.

Residents reported hearing a loud noise and seeing smoke coming from a flower bed outside a Waikiki high rise around 5:45 p.m. at the Monte Vista near the corner of Liliuokalani and the Ala Wai.

Witnesses say it left a hole several feet deep in the ground.

“I received a phone call from a resident that there was an explosion that happened and he saw smoke and was very concerned,” Monte Vista Site Manager Allyson Villanueva said.

Villanueva added the apparent explosion happened in the vicinity of a utility box.

Around 7 p.m., a possible second explosion was reported by witnesses.

HECO said as of 7:15 p.m., over 560 customers in the area were without power, though they were unable to confirm reports of an explosion. Power to some customers has since been restored.

So far, there are no injuries reported.

