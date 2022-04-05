Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Disney says character hugs, interactions will return soon

Walt Disney World and Disneyland guests can get up close and personal autographs, photos and...
Walt Disney World and Disneyland guests can get up close and personal autographs, photos and hugs with Mickey Mouse and friends as early as April 18.(Source: CNN, Walt Disney World)
By CNN
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 7:50 PM HST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Disney guests will soon be able to hug their favorite characters again.

Walt Disney World and Disneyland guests can get up close and personal autographs, photos and hugs with Mickey Mouse and friends. COVID restrictions will be relaxed as early as April 18 for the traditional character interactions.

Disney parks have slowly been returning to normal operations, with Disney World’s Festival of Fantasy Parade starting back two weeks ago.

Restrictions and guidance related to cruises, boosters, travel masks and more are either easing or moving in that direction. (CNN)

Meanwhile in California, Disneyland’s famous parade is expected to start up the marching band again the weekend of April 22.

While Disney is getting rid of some COVID restrictions, face masks are still required for all guests, ages 2 and older, on Disney buses and monorails. In Florida, masks are expected indoors for all guests who are not fully vaccinated, and in California, masks are recommended for everyone indoors.

Both parks encourage guests to get vaccinated.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ewa Beach shooting
Manhunt underway after Ewa Beach shooting that left 3 injured
Melia Kalahiki was stabbed 15 times in a unprovoked attack on Kahala Beach in 2020. Attorneys...
Victim stabbed 15 times in beach attack: ‘I thought I was going to die’
The Coast Guard said 54-year-old Theresa Butts was killed at about 6 p.m. Monday night while...
‘A sudden loss’: Daughter says woman killed in tour boat incident had years of experience
Police last week seized more than a dozen gaming machines, cash and a gun from a building at...
Gambling raid at building owned by monster home developer draws concern
Alika Soares on arrested on March 30.
Federal agents, police target fugitives and sex offenders in joint operation on Kauai

Latest News

Authorities in Orange County, California, say they have recently made their biggest drug bust...
2 men arrested with enough fentanyl to kill 4.7 million people, officials say
Hawaii News Now anchor Stephanie Lum and her two best friends, Noli Kazama and Brooke Kane,...
Episode 107: Leaving on a jet plane? These Hawaii transplants are glad they did
Wednesday forecast
Forecast: Get ready for stronger trade winds and sunnier skies!
The Sacramento police department says there was a gunfight between at least two groups of men....
Police: Sacramento shooting was gunfight among gang rivals
Erik Willis, 19, is charged with second-degree attempted murder.
Jury begins deliberations in brutal Kahala stabbing trial