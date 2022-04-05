Tributes
Manhunt underway after Ewa Beach shooting that left 3 injured

Honolulu police are on the hunt for the gunman responsible for a shooting at a suspected game room in Ewa Beach early Tuesday that left three people injured.
By HNN Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 5:16 AM HST|Updated: Apr. 5, 2022 at 4:16 PM HST
EWA BEACH (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are on the hunt for the gunman responsible for a shooting at a suspected game room in Ewa Beach early Tuesday that left three people injured.

Law enforcement sources say it appears to be a botched robbery.

Authorities responded around 1:45 a.m. to reports of gunshots on Hanakahi Street.

Emergency Medical Services said a man who appeared to be in his mid-30s was critically injured. Sources said he was shot in the head and the back. A 25-year-old man was in serious condition with gunshot wounds to his back and leg. And a woman in her 60s was shot in the arm.

EMS treated the victims and transported them to the hospital.

Neighbors said they don’t know much about the people who live on the property, but added there’s always a lot of people going and coming from the residence.

“To tell you the truth, it’s very scary,” said state Sen. Kurt Fevella, who lives in the area. “I had a feeling it had something to do with gambling.”

He says since the pandemic began, he’s noticed more game rooms popping up in the area.

Fevella said HPD, prosecutors and judges need to work together to combat illegal gambling and the crime associated with it.

“You got to stop giving the people who do crime, especially violent crimes, a slap on wrist.”

If you have any information that can help, call police or Honolulu CrimeStoppers.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

