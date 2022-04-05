Tributes
63-year-old dies after roommate pours hot cooking oil on her at assisted living center, police say

FILE PHOTO - According to police, 63-year-old Doren Davis died after her roommate poured hot...
FILE PHOTO - According to police, 63-year-old Doren Davis died after her roommate poured hot cooking oil on her during an argument.(Brothers_Art/Getty Images via Canva)
By Nicole Sanders and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 11:13 AM HST
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV/Gray News) - A 65-year-old woman was taken into custody after pouring hot cooking oil over her roommate at an assisted living center, police said.

According to police, officers found 63-year-old Doren Davis severely burned inside the Smiley House in St. Louis on March 7.

Davis’ roommate poured hot cooking oil on her after a dispute over a personal matter, investigators said.

The 65-year-old was arrested and is being held at the Missouri Department of Corrections. Davis was hospitalized for her burns but later died.

