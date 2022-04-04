Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Officers seize more than $4M worth of meth hidden inside cans of sealant

According to authorities, a K-9 inspection of a tractor trying to cross the border revealed...
According to authorities, a K-9 inspection of a tractor trying to cross the border revealed nearly 220 pounds of meth.(U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 4:41 AM HST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Texas (Gray News) – Customs and Border officers seized more than $4 million worth of methamphetamine hidden inside cans of waterproof sealant.

According to authorities, a K-9 inspection of a tractor and trailer trying to cross the border revealed nearly 220 pounds of meth.

“Officers assigned to our cargo facilities utilize their enforcement expertise to target these high-risk commodities. It has led to the discovery of dangerous hard narcotics,” said Port Director Alberto Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. “Large-scale seizures, such as this one, exemplify our mission priorities in securing the border.”

CBP said the case was turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations special agents for further investigation.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police last week seized more than a dozen gaming machines, cash and a gun from a building at...
Gambling raid at building owned by monster home developer draws concern
Ewa Beach shooting
Manhunt underway after Ewa Beach shooting that left 3 injured
Highlands Intermediate's Robotics Team placed first at the Oahu Sea Perch Regional Competition.
Staffing woes to blame for school’s withdrawal from mainland robotics team competition
Keolu
After a public plea, Oahu musician reunited with ‘priceless’ family bass
HFD crews were at the scene of possible explosions in Waikiki Monday evening.
Emergency crews respond to possible underground explosions in Waikiki

Latest News

An Ohio mother claims someone abused her 1-year-old son while watching him at daycare.
Mom says 1-year-old suffered bites, scratches at Ohio daycare
An Amber Alert issued for 12-year-old Tessa Kozelka has been canceled.
Ohio girl believed safe after reportedly abducted by stepbrother
Forecast: Light winds today, stronger winds with more showers due on Tuesday
Forecast: Passing Spring showers and steady trade winds
It will be nearly 14 months since Woods badly damaged his right leg in a car crash in suburban...
Tiger Woods intends to play in Masters, thinks he can win
Police arrested the suspect in connection with his wife's death. The first officers on scene...
Wife dies after husband allegedly runs her over in airport parking garage