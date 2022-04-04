Tributes
Heads up, children of the '90s: New Kids On the Block, TLC to perform in Hawaii

Get ready for two nights of ‘80s and ‘90s nostalgia in Hawaii this summer!
By HNN Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 7:00 AM HST|Updated: Apr. 4, 2022 at 11:20 AM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Get ready for two nights of ‘90s nostalgia in Hawaii this summer!

Boy band New Kids On The Block is heading to Hawaii for the first time in three decades, promoter Rick Bartalini Presents announced Monday.

They’ll be performing two shows at the Neal S. Blaisdell Arena on Friday, Aug. 5 and Saturday, Aug. 6.

And that’s not all: The girl group TLC will be joining them as special guests.

In addition to their original hits, NKOTB will also perform their newly released single “Bring Back the Time.”

“We are so excited to finally be heading back to Hawaii, as a group, after over 30 long years,” said NKOTB’s Donnie Wahlberg, in a statement. “So what better moment to ‘Bring Back The Time’ than now! We look forward to seeing our wonderful fans in Hawaii and to once again experience the aloha spirit!”

To ensure that Hawaii residents get first dibs on tickets, RBP is offering an exclusive presale for those with a Hawaii zip code on their credit card billing address.

You can purchase tickets on ticketmaster.com or rbpconcerts.com, by phone at (800) 745-3000 or in person at the venue’s box office from Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tickets for Hawaii residents go on sale Saturday, April 9 at 10 a.m. HST. Up to eight tickets may be purchased per person.

Viewers of Hawaii News Now can get tickets even earlier — between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. — on ticketmaster.com or rbpconcerts.com with the password “HNN.”

Tickets go on sale to the general public starting April 10 at 10 a.m.

