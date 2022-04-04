Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Staffing woes to blame for school’s withdrawal from mainland robotics team competition

Parents are frustrated after an Oahu middle school unexpectedly pulled their robotics team out of an international competition.
By Jolanie Martinez
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 5:45 PM HST|Updated: Apr. 4, 2022 at 9:35 PM HST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Staffing shortages — and not funding— are behind a decision to keep an Oahu middle school robotics team out of an international competition, officials told HNN.

Parents of the Highlands Intermediate students expressed their frustration Sunday, saying they were told there wasn’t enough money for the trip to Maryland in June.

School Principal Amy Martinson said she was forced to give up the team’s spot because there’s no one to chaperone them.

“The students are not going to the competition at the University of Maryland because there is no coach and there is no administrator to take those kids and prepare those kids for the competition,” Martinson said. “And that was told to the students early on.”

Martinson said the robotics team’s coach isn’t available because she is going to a graduation on the mainland.

Scott Yamasaki’s daughter is a member of Highlands Intermediate’s robotics team.

Her team placed first at last week’s Oahu Sea Perch Regional Competition and were invited to compete on an international level in Maryland this June.

They were excited to take their skills to the next level when their dreams were suddenly cut short.

Yamasaki said their daughter and her teammates were told they will no longer be competing due to insufficient funds. But a formal notice was never given to parents.

“I was kind of furious that my daughter had the chance and all of a sudden it was taken away from her,” Yamasaki said.

His wife called the principal and was told funding is going toward another mainland competition for a different program at the school.

“She had a shot at this competition,” said Yamasaki. “We didn’t have a chance to raise the money or even have a chance to send our daughter.”

Martinson said she has students headed to the Health Occupations Students of America (HOSA) competition this summer.

“I have dedicated most of my monies to the HOSA competition held in Nashville, Tennessee, for 37 students,” said Martinson.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ewa Beach shooting
Manhunt underway after Ewa Beach shooting that left 3 injured
Melia Kalahiki was stabbed 15 times in a unprovoked attack on Kahala Beach in 2020. Attorneys...
Victim stabbed 15 times in beach attack: ‘I thought I was going to die’
The Coast Guard said 54-year-old Theresa Butts was killed at about 6 p.m. Monday night while...
‘A sudden loss’: Daughter says woman killed in tour boat incident had years of experience
Police last week seized more than a dozen gaming machines, cash and a gun from a building at...
Gambling raid at building owned by monster home developer draws concern
Alika Soares on arrested on March 30.
Federal agents, police target fugitives and sex offenders in joint operation on Kauai

Latest News

Hawaii News Now anchor Stephanie Lum and her two best friends, Noli Kazama and Brooke Kane,...
Episode 107: Leaving on a jet plane? These Hawaii transplants are glad they did
Wednesday forecast
Forecast: Get ready for stronger trade winds and sunnier skies!
Erik Willis, 19, is charged with second-degree attempted murder.
Jury begins deliberations in brutal Kahala stabbing trial
The Honolulu Civil Beat reported that taxpayers earning less than $100,000 annually could...
Hawaii taxpayers, their dependents could get $300 refund from the state
A 30-year-old hiker was killed Wednesday after falling 250 feet near the third peak of Olomana...
HFD: Hiker killed after falling 250 feet from Olomana Trail