Maui’s own Kalani Pe‘a wins 3rd Grammy in Las Vegas

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -Maui’s own Kalani Pe’a took home his third Grammy Award on Sunday.

He won in the Best Regional Roots category for his album “Kau Ka Pe’a.”

He spoke to Hawaii News Now on the red carpet, saying he was “overwhelmed.”

“I’m so happy I received a Grammy on my junior album,” he said. “I do this for our lahui, kanaka, for the people of Hawaii. Hawaiian music at the global stage.”

Previously, he has won two Grammys for Best Regional Roots — one for each of his two CD releases.

The Grammys were held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.