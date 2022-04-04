Jim Mendoza has been telling people’s stories for 30 years. As he retires, here’s his

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Jim Mendoza retires Monday after almost 30 years in television news and even longer in the media.

A writer would tell you the hardest part of telling a story is the end. Jim Mendoza has a special talent for them.

“The way he’s always able to end the package and nail the dismount, it’s so incredible,” said Mark Carpenter, HNN anchor and reporter, “Something I’m in awe of.”

And he’s nailed it thousands of times as a voice heard throughout Hawaii for three decades.

Jim started in radio in 1977, and kicked off his television career as a sportscaster.

Those who have worked with Jim look up to his innate ability to connect with all types of people.

“He has a way to just make anyone feel comfortable,” said HNN anchor Ashley Nagaoka.

He has also mentored many other newsies.

“He’s definitely personally inspired me to become a better journalist,” said HNN anchor Stephanie Lum. “And I really want to thank him for setting that example. For everybody in the newsroom and maintaining that level of excellence.”

But as dedicated as he is to storytelling, his priority has always been his faith and his family.

“He is a God-fearing man,” said his wife, Liann Mendoza. “He is an excellent husband, father to our two boys, and grandfather to our one grandchild.”

He, and his wife, Liann, have plans to move to Bend, Oregon for retirement.

“We’re looking forward to some snow in the winter,” said Liann. “Hopefully not too much. Till we get used to it.”

His family and Hawaii News Now will miss his positivity and his storytelling.

“Jim really put his energy into it and listened,” said anchor Keahi Tucker. “Writing and listening to the twists and turns, I would always learn something new and say oh, that’s a cool way to end a story.”

But now it’s time for him to write his own.

