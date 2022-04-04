Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Jim Mendoza has been telling people’s stories for 30 years. As he retires, here’s his

The time has come for Hawaii to say 'aloha' to one of the best story tellers that graced local news. Aloha, Jim Mendoza!
By Samie Solina
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 11:08 AM HST|Updated: Apr. 4, 2022 at 6:06 PM HST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Jim Mendoza retires Monday after almost 30 years in television news and even longer in the media.

A writer would tell you the hardest part of telling a story is the end. Jim Mendoza has a special talent for them.

“The way he’s always able to end the package and nail the dismount, it’s so incredible,” said Mark Carpenter, HNN anchor and reporter, “Something I’m in awe of.”

And he’s nailed it thousands of times as a voice heard throughout Hawaii for three decades.

Jim started in radio in 1977, and kicked off his television career as a sportscaster.

Those who have worked with Jim look up to his innate ability to connect with all types of people.

“He has a way to just make anyone feel comfortable,” said HNN anchor Ashley Nagaoka.

He has also mentored many other newsies.

“He’s definitely personally inspired me to become a better journalist,” said HNN anchor Stephanie Lum. “And I really want to thank him for setting that example. For everybody in the newsroom and maintaining that level of excellence.”

But as dedicated as he is to storytelling, his priority has always been his faith and his family.

“He is a God-fearing man,” said his wife, Liann Mendoza. “He is an excellent husband, father to our two boys, and grandfather to our one grandchild.”

He, and his wife, Liann, have plans to move to Bend, Oregon for retirement.

“We’re looking forward to some snow in the winter,” said Liann. “Hopefully not too much. Till we get used to it.”

His family and Hawaii News Now will miss his positivity and his storytelling.

“Jim really put his energy into it and listened,” said anchor Keahi Tucker. “Writing and listening to the twists and turns, I would always learn something new and say oh, that’s a cool way to end a story.”

But now it’s time for him to write his own.

He’s nailed it thousands of times as a voice heard throughout Hawaii for three decades.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ewa Beach shooting
Manhunt underway after Ewa Beach shooting that left 3 injured
Melia Kalahiki was stabbed 15 times in a unprovoked attack on Kahala Beach in 2020. Attorneys...
Victim stabbed 15 times in beach attack: ‘I thought I was going to die’
The Coast Guard said 54-year-old Theresa Butts was killed at about 6 p.m. Monday night while...
‘A sudden loss’: Daughter says woman killed in tour boat incident had years of experience
Police last week seized more than a dozen gaming machines, cash and a gun from a building at...
Gambling raid at building owned by monster home developer draws concern
Alika Soares on arrested on March 30.
Federal agents, police target fugitives and sex offenders in joint operation on Kauai

Latest News

Wednesday forecast
Forecast: Get ready for stronger trade winds and sunnier skies!
Erik Willis, 19, is charged with second-degree attempted murder.
Jury begins deliberations in brutal Kahala stabbing trial
The Honolulu Civil Beat reported that taxpayers earning less than $100,000 annually could...
Hawaii taxpayers, their dependents could get $300 refund from the state
A 30-year-old hiker was killed Wednesday after falling 250 feet near the third peak of Olomana...
HFD: Hiker killed after falling 250 feet from Olomana Trail
Navy captain Albert Hornyak was relieved of his duties.
Fired Navy captain privately raised Red Hill concerns, but had a different story publicly