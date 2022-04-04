Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

‘I’m so scared’: School shooting suspect runs to nearby home, arrest caught on camera

A woman recorded a 12-year-old school shooting suspect on her doorbell camera. (Fox Carolina)
By Amanda Shaw and Debra Dolan
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 5:45 AM HST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – A 12-year-old boy accused of fatally shooting a student at a South Carolina middle school was seen on a doorbell camera just minutes after it happened.

The boy is being charged with murder, but he hasn’t been identified due to his age.

Deputies say he shot a classmate in the chest inside Tanglewood Middle School Thursday afternoon. The victim later died at the hospital.

According to WHNS, the young suspect ran away from the school after the shooting and knocked on the door of a nearby home, which was recorded on Elaine Griffin’s doorbell camera.

A neighbor's doorbell camera captured the moments after a deadly school shooting at Tanglewood Middle School. (Video credit: Elaine Griffin/Arlo)

“I’m so scared,” the suspect said repeatedly. “There’s been a shooting at the school.”

“He started hollering that there was a shooting at the school, and he was scared. He said, ‘Can you call my dad?’” Griffin said.

She called his dad for him, and the boy eventually hid under Griffin’s deck while waiting for his father.

“They found him up under there and he told them that the gun was up under some wood we had under the deck,” she said.

Video from the doorbell camera shows deputies taking the boy away from Griffin’s property.

The motive for the shooting is unknown, but deputies said the suspect and the victim were familiar with each other.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police last week seized more than a dozen gaming machines, cash and a gun from a building at...
Gambling raid at building owned by monster home developer draws concern
Ewa Beach shooting
Manhunt underway after Ewa Beach shooting that left 3 injured
Highlands Intermediate's Robotics Team placed first at the Oahu Sea Perch Regional Competition.
Staffing woes to blame for school’s withdrawal from mainland robotics team competition
Keolu
After a public plea, Oahu musician reunited with ‘priceless’ family bass
HFD crews were at the scene of possible explosions in Waikiki Monday evening.
Emergency crews respond to possible underground explosions in Waikiki

Latest News

An Ohio mother claims someone abused her 1-year-old son while watching him at daycare.
Mom says 1-year-old suffered bites, scratches at Ohio daycare
An Amber Alert issued for 12-year-old Tessa Kozelka has been canceled.
Ohio girl believed safe after reportedly abducted by stepbrother
Forecast: Light winds today, stronger winds with more showers due on Tuesday
Forecast: Passing Spring showers and steady trade winds
It will be nearly 14 months since Woods badly damaged his right leg in a car crash in suburban...
Tiger Woods intends to play in Masters, thinks he can win
Police arrested the suspect in connection with his wife's death. The first officers on scene...
Wife dies after husband allegedly runs her over in airport parking garage