Forecast: Breezy winds continue today, lighter winds due tomorrow

By Guy Hagi
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 3:13 AM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Breezy trade winds will prevail through Monday, with rather dry trade wind weather, and increasing high clouds streaming into the island chain. The trades will ease Monday night into early Wednesday, with trade showers increasing and considerable cloudiness holding in place as an upper level disturbance moves overhead. Decreasing clouds and a return to more typical trade wind weather can be expected late Wednesday through Thursday night, with the trades becoming breezy once again. The trades are forecast to ease slightly Friday through the weekend, with showers continuing to favor windward and mauka areas.

The current small northwest swell will gradually lower through Tuesday. The next medium northwest swell is expected to arrive Wednesday. Small, mainly background south swells are expected through Friday with a slightly larger south swell expected to arrive around Saturday. Short period choppy east facing shore surf will remain elevated through Monday

