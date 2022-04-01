Tributes
The story of Kamehameha the Great is about to make its comic book debut

By Jim Mendoza
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 4:19 PM HST|Updated: Mar. 31, 2022 at 4:41 PM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Mana Comics, the comic book company that showcases Hawaii superheroes, takes a plunge into nonfiction with its upcoming release of “Mana Legends: Kamehameha.”

Company founder Chris Caravalho said the ambitious undertaking took a lot of research to get off the drawing board.

“At the same time there was some reservations because we knew presenting this character, this real life person, that it was going to be a challenge,” he said.

Big Island artist DJ Keawekane was in charge of portraying the warrior ruler in comic book form.

“Everything we know about Kamehameha is mostly in written form. It’s all in words,” he said. “I had to take those words and turn them into pictures.”

Through an internship program, Mana Comics involved budding artists from Kamehameha Schools. Mokihana Paik got to do one of the covers for Issue No. 1.

“Kumu Chris told me to draw Kamehameha as if I was making a variant cover. At the end of it he said, ‘This is going to be a cover.’ I was just so shocked, but it was so cool,” she said.

First to get their hands on the King Kamehameha comic will be people who helped fund the project through a Kickstarter campaign.

“These are going to be collectible items. Like Mokihana’s variant cover, you’ll never see it again. It’s just to this campaign,” Caravalho said.

Mana Comics wants its venture into non-fiction to become another reference for students to learn about Hawaii’s legendary leader.

“If my classes were able to have something like this comic book to reference, it would just make the class that much more interesting,” Paik said.

Perhaps the coolest aspect: “Mana Legends: Kamehameha” will be available in English and the Hawaiian language.

“For all future generations, keiki can learn in the language. This is a great tool for that, so we’re really excited!” Caravalho said.

To learn more about “Mana Legends: Kamehameha,” go to manacomics.com

