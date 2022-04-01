Religious mission to continue aid despite serving last meal to homeless in Chinatown

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After 12 million meals, the River of Life Mission served its final meal to the homeless in Chinatown on Thursday.

The nonprofit is moving out of the Pauahi Street location. It has been serving meals there since 1987.

The group was under pressure to leave Chinatown because neighbors said it had become a beacon for trouble — attracting homeless people and crime.

The organization now plans to operate through remote locations around Oahu.

“We have recognized it is better that instead of having people come to us, we start going out to serve others and get out to the community, so that’s what the River of Life will be starting to do,” said Rann Watumull, president of the nonprofit.

The Christian mission has been feeding up to a thousand people a day and also helps people with showers, haircuts and clothing.

