Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Religious mission to continue aid despite serving last meal to homeless in Chinatown

There are several factors driving up the cost of fuel. We examine what's being done in an effort to bring down the price tag.
By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 9:21 PM HST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After 12 million meals, the River of Life Mission served its final meal to the homeless in Chinatown on Thursday.

The nonprofit is moving out of the Pauahi Street location. It has been serving meals there since 1987.

The group was under pressure to leave Chinatown because neighbors said it had become a beacon for trouble — attracting homeless people and crime.

Under deal with the city, religious mission to stop feeding homeless in Chinatown

The organization now plans to operate through remote locations around Oahu.

“We have recognized it is better that instead of having people come to us, we start going out to serve others and get out to the community, so that’s what the River of Life will be starting to do,” said Rann Watumull, president of the nonprofit.

The Christian mission has been feeding up to a thousand people a day and also helps people with showers, haircuts and clothing.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Erik Willis, 19, is charged with second-degree attempted murder.
First day of trial includes chilling details of teen’s near-fatal stabbing at East Oahu beach
Will Smith cries as he accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role for...
Will Smith resigns from film academy over Chris Rock slap
Highway 190 is closed in Puuanahulu after a deadly crash sparked a brush fire.
Hawaii Island police identify man killed after car crashed, burst into flames
Dr. Rudy Puana at the federal courthouse on day two of his federal drug trial.
Prosecutors portray Big Island doctor as addict who sought protection from powerful sister
Nainoa Damon
Suspect in fatal Tantalus shooting now also faces charges linked to separate shooting

Latest News

Cardiff contacted the owner of JF Moving Services, Johnny Franklin as soon as she got an...
Woman scrambles to retrieve belongings after she says movers never shipped them to mainland
Hundreds of volunteers were in Waikiki to help introduce bioremediation technology to the Ala...
Hundreds throw ‘genki balls’ into Ala Wai Canal as part of effort to clean waterway
Woman flies to Oahu with hopes of recovering belongings from moving company
Woman flies to Oahu with hopes of recovering belongings from moving company
Hundreds throw ‘genki balls’ into Ala Wai Canal as part of effort to clean waterway
Hundreds throw ‘genki balls’ into Ala Wai Canal as part of effort to clean waterway
Castle High School students tour Kaneohe facility to learn about city job opportunities
Castle High School students tour Kaneohe facility to learn about city job opportunities