Get your tickets! Duke documentary ‘Waterman’ to hit Hawaii theaters

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - “Waterman,” a new documentary about the life and legacy of Duke Kahanamoku, hits Hawaii theaters Friday.

Narrated by Jason Momoa, the film includes more than 60 interviews with those who knew him or were influenced by him, including surfing world champions Carissa Moore and Kelly Slater.

Kahanamoku was an five-time Olympic medalist, surfer, and ambassador for the sport.

“This movie outlines the importance Duke played not only for surfing, but in the community at large in a time when people of color were rarely celebrated,” Slater said.

“His kindness and humility shone through some tough times in history, and he inspired people with his character, kindness, and larger than life persona.”

“Waterman” took over two years to finish and includes archival footage and pictures.

For showtimes and advance tickets, click here.

