What the Tech: Use Google Chrome? Here’s why you need the latest update

By Jamey Tucker
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 4:42 PM HST|Updated: Mar. 30, 2022 at 5:03 PM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An emergency update to Google’s Chrome browser has been released and the company says every computer user should update the browser right away.

Chrome is the world’s most popular browser and is installed on nearly 63% of all computers.

According to its Chrome blog, Google says it’s rolling out the update to all users and it should be available to everyone now. The update, 100.0.4896 patches a “zero-day” vulnerability, meaning hackers are already exploiting the bug and maybe installing arbitrary code on computers through the Chrome browser.

Google isn’t releasing any details about the vulnerability until it gives users time to install the update.

Microsoft says the vulnerability also affects its Windows Edge browser and released a critical update as well.

To check for and install the update on a Chrome browser:

  • Tap the three dots at the top right of the Chrome browser window.
  • Scroll down to click “help” and then “about” to see which version of Chrome you are currently running an update to the new version.
  • On the Windows Edge browser, click on the three horizontal dots at the top right of the window
  • Scroll down to click “help and feedback”, then “About Edge”.

Many users have automatic updates turned on but for those that don’t, this is an update you should install right away.

Once Google gives users time to install the update it will release more information on the vulnerability.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

