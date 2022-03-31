Tributes
Grand jury indicts suspect in Tantalus shooting that left high school senior dead

A judge orders a large payout to the family of an Oahu inmate who committed suicide.
By Annalisa Burgos
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 4:15 PM HST|Updated: Mar. 30, 2022 at 7:47 PM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An Oahu grand jury has indicted the suspect in a shooting earlier this month that left a Saint Louis High senior dead.

Nainoa Damon was indicted for second-degree murder, robbery, firearms charges and terroristic threatening in connection with the shooting March 18 on Roundtop Drive.

Damon is accused of murdering 18-year-old Haaheo Kalona during a botched robbery. He remains behind bars with bail set at $1 million.

According to court documents, Damon allegedly knew some of people he was trying to rob.

In a news release, city Prosecutor Steve Alm said Damon will be held “accountable for his violent and dangerous behavior and get him off our streets.”

He added, “While violent crime, and gun violence in particular, has historically been low in Honolulu, cases like this serve as a reminder that there is still much work to be done to keep Honolulu safe.”

