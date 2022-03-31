Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Suave deodorant sprays recalled due to elevated levels of benzene, a carcinogen

Unilever announced a voluntary recall of two Suave products.
Unilever announced a voluntary recall of two Suave products.(Unilever)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 9:01 AM HST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Unilever is voluntarily recalling two Suave 24-Hour Protection Aerosol Antiperspirants due to slightly elevated levels of benzene, a carcinogen, in the products.

Benzene is not an ingredient in the recalled products, but a review showed unexpected levels of benzene came from the propellant that sprays the product out of the can.

The following products are part of the recall:

Suave 24-Hour Protection Aerosol Antiperspirant Powder scent

  • 4 oz. and 6 oz. cans
  • UPC codes 079400751508; 079400784902
  • Expiration date through September 2023

Suave 24-Hour Protection Aerosol Antiperspirant Fresh scent

  • 6 oz. cans
  • UPC code 079400785503
  • Expiration date through September 2023

The FDA says exposure to benzene can occur by inhalation, orally, and through the skin; it can result in cancers including leukemia and blood cancer of the bone marrow and blood disorders.

The FDA says consumers should throw away the recalled products. If you have further questions about the recall, contact Unilever at (866) 204-9756.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Julie, an Ewa Beach resident, paid $43,000 to build a lap pool in her back yard. It never got...
They paid for dream swimming pools. They ended up with costly nightmares
Flooding hit terminal 1 at the Honolulu airport after workers said a water line was hit during...
Water rains down from ceilings at Honolulu’s airport after AC chiller line breaks
The two men accused of posing as police officers during a brazen home invasion have been...
HPD arrests 2 men accused of posing as police officers in brazen home invasion
There are piles of what appears to be construction debris at a residential lot on 20th Avenue.
DOH investigates after piles of construction material are dumped at property
Highway 190 is closed in Puuanahulu after a deadly crash sparked a brush fire.
Hawaii Island officials confirm person has died after car crashed, burst into flames

Latest News

UConn's Paige Bueckers reacts after drawing a charge during the second half of a college...
UConn tops Stanford 63-58, advances to NCAA title game
The lawmakers investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol are increasingly going public with...
Jan. 6 panel puts Garland in ‘precarious’ spot, ups pressure
FILE - President Donald Trump holds up papers as he speaks about the coronavirus in the James...
House panel’s possible options for alleging Trump 1/6 crimes
Investigators said it happened between Sunday and Tuesday.
Hawaii Island police seek information, witnesses after 45 headstones damaged
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy issued a warning of mines being left behind early...
Zelenskyy: Russians create ‘complete disaster’ with mines