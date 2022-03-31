Tributes
Restorative justice resolves alleged assault at Indiana lake

The case involved a Black man who said a group of white men assaulted and threatened him. (WISH, FACEBOOK, VAUHXX RUSH BOOKER, DAVID HENNESSY, CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 12:06 AM HST
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - A judge says restorative justice was successfully used in Indiana to remediate a confrontation in which a Black man said a group of white men assaulted him and threatened to “get a noose” while at a southern Indiana lake more than a year ago.

The alleged assault gained national attention in July 2020 when Vauhxx Booker, a local civil rights activist and member of the Monroe County Human Rights Commission, said he called 911 after five men assaulted him and pinned him to a tree at Lake Monroe, just south of Bloomington.

Judge Lance Hamner, who presided over the case, said it was the first time he’s seen a criminal case resolved through restorative justice, a process that includes a conference between the offender and victim and which gives the offender an opportunity to apologize.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

