No tsunami threat to Hawaii following large quake off New Caledonia

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - There is no tsunami threat to the state following a large earthquake southeast of the Loyalty Islands near New Caledonia on Wednesday night.

The 7.0-magnitude quake happened about 7:44 p.m.

The Hawaii Emergency Management Agency noted that the Loyalty Islands are located in the “Ring of Fire” around the Pacific Ocean, where earthquakes are frequent.

Officials warned that small tsunami waves were possible for Fiji, New Caledonia and Vanuatu.

