Mid-Pacific Institute receives largest donation in school’s history

Your top local headlines for March 31, 2022.
By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 8:27 AM HST|Updated: Mar. 31, 2022 at 8:31 AM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Mid-Pacific Institute says it received its largest donation in the school’s history.

Officials announced Thursday that an anonymous donor gave $10 million to the school.

Mid-Pacific said the financial gift is “truly transformational” and will be used to “exponentially expand” what it has to offer.

“We are hyper-focused on our students, making sure they are world-ready and able to navigate whatever comes their way as our society advances,” said Mid-Pacific President Paul Turnbull, Ph.D.

“This gift is an affirmation of our commitment to our students, and also to our community. This donor knows where we are going. They understand that Mid-Pacific gives students from all walks of life the skills and provides them with the mindset to shift and grow as the world around them evolves and expands.”

Mid-Pacific Institute is a private school with 1,350 students from preschool through grade 12. It was founded in 1908.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

