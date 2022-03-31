Tributes
HPD arrests 2 men accused of posing as police officers in brazen home invasion

Your top local headlines for March 31, 2022.
By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 7:39 AM HST|Updated: Mar. 31, 2022 at 2:40 PM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The two men accused of posing as police officers during a brazen home invasion have been arrested, officials said.

Officers arrested 36-year-old Dane Mizusawa on Tuesday and 35-year-old Luavalu Sagapolutele on Wednesday.

Sources said the two knocked on the door of a 58-year-old man’s home in Kapahulu, barged in and asked for his son. They then allegedly ransacked the home, demanding cash and jewelry while holding a handgun.

The suspects are both being held on suspicion of first-degree robbery and first-degree burglary.

Sagapolutele is being held on $1 million bail and Mizusawa is being held on $250,000.

This story will be updated.

