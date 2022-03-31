Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

High-tech helmets are helping protect young players, but ‘human element’ is key

March is National Brain Injury Awareness Month.
By Casey Lund
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 1:03 PM HST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - March is National Brain Injury Awareness Month.

And as it comes to a close, health care professionals are hoping to reinforce life-saving information while sharing the latest technology and practices to keep young athletes safe.

Nathan Murata, dean of the College of Education at UH Manoa, said there’s a system being used in three Hawaii high schools that constantly monitors players during football practice and games.

If an athlete endures a particularly hard hit, a warning signal is sent to a receiver.

But tools like high-tech helmets are just that: Tools.

Murata says it’s the human element, the caring adults involved in youth and high school sports, that make the difference. He says while Hawaii’s youth and high school sports community should be proud of the strides our state has made in safe practices, there is always room for improvement.

“While we are focused on football Hawaii has multiple other sports and recreational activities that a lot of our population engage so I do thinik that we can do better getting the word out,” added Murata.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Julie, an Ewa Beach resident, paid $43,000 to build a lap pool in her back yard. It never got...
They paid for dream swimming pools. They ended up with costly nightmares
Flooding hit terminal 1 at the Honolulu airport after workers said a water line was hit during...
Water rains down from ceilings at Honolulu’s airport after AC chiller line breaks
The two men accused of posing as police officers during a brazen home invasion have been...
HPD arrests 2 men accused of posing as police officers in brazen home invasion
There are piles of what appears to be construction debris at a residential lot on 20th Avenue.
DOH investigates after piles of construction material are dumped at property
Highway 190 is closed in Puuanahulu after a deadly crash sparked a brush fire.
Hawaii Island officials confirm person has died after car crashed, burst into flames

Latest News

Investigators said it happened between Sunday and Tuesday.
Hawaii Island police seek information, witnesses after 45 headstones damaged
Maui lawmakers want to impose an expensive insurance requirement, but a lawsuit aims to block...
Suit claims proposed restrictions on stun guns in Maui County violate 2nd Amendment
Dr. Rudy Puana at the federal courthouse on day two of his federal drug trial.
Prosecutors portray Big Island doctor as addict who sought protection from powerful sister
Kevin Mokuahi will ride in this month's Haleiwa Metric Century bike ride. The 55-year-old will...
Long bike rides are this Hawaii man’s personal ‘antidote’ to Parkinson’s
Prosecutors portray Big Island doctor as addict who sought protection from powerful sister
Prosecutors portray Big Island doctor as addict who sought protection from powerful sister