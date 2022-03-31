High-tech helmets are helping protect young players, but ‘human element’ is key

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - March is National Brain Injury Awareness Month.

And as it comes to a close, health care professionals are hoping to reinforce life-saving information while sharing the latest technology and practices to keep young athletes safe.

Nathan Murata, dean of the College of Education at UH Manoa, said there’s a system being used in three Hawaii high schools that constantly monitors players during football practice and games.

If an athlete endures a particularly hard hit, a warning signal is sent to a receiver.

But tools like high-tech helmets are just that: Tools.

Murata says it’s the human element, the caring adults involved in youth and high school sports, that make the difference. He says while Hawaii’s youth and high school sports community should be proud of the strides our state has made in safe practices, there is always room for improvement.

“While we are focused on football Hawaii has multiple other sports and recreational activities that a lot of our population engage so I do thinik that we can do better getting the word out,” added Murata.

