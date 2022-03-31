Forecast: Stronger winds with scattered showers taking over

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trades will become breezy Thursday through Friday, then strong and gusty over the weekend as high pressure builds north of the state. Expect clouds and showers favoring windward and mountain areas overnight through the morning periods. Mostly dry conditions will continue for leeward sides.... Increasing moisture and diminishing trade winds are possible early next week as a cold front passes to the north.

Surf along north and west facing shores will trend down tonight as a north northwest swell declines. A new long-period, northwest swell will begin to build down the island chain Thursday night and peak Friday, heights may reach advisory levels. Surf along east facing shores will trend up late Thursday and become rough Friday through the weekend as the trades increase. Surf along south facing shores will remain small through the weekend.

