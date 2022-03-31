Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Forecast: Stronger winds with scattered showers taking over

Forecast: Stronger winds with scattered showers moving in
Forecast: Stronger winds with scattered showers moving in(Hawaii News Now)
By Guy Hagi
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 3:14 AM HST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trades will become breezy Thursday through Friday, then strong and gusty over the weekend as high pressure builds north of the state. Expect clouds and showers favoring windward and mountain areas overnight through the morning periods. Mostly dry conditions will continue for leeward sides.... Increasing moisture and diminishing trade winds are possible early next week as a cold front passes to the north.

Surf along north and west facing shores will trend down tonight as a north northwest swell declines. A new long-period, northwest swell will begin to build down the island chain Thursday night and peak Friday, heights may reach advisory levels. Surf along east facing shores will trend up late Thursday and become rough Friday through the weekend as the trades increase. Surf along south facing shores will remain small through the weekend.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Julie, an Ewa Beach resident, paid $43,000 to build a lap pool in her back yard. It never got...
They paid for dream swimming pools. They ended up with costly nightmares
Flooding hit terminal 1 at the Honolulu airport after workers said a water line was hit during...
Water rains down from ceilings at Honolulu’s airport after AC chiller line breaks
The two men accused of posing as police officers during a brazen home invasion have been...
HPD arrests 2 men accused of posing as police officers in brazen home invasion
There are piles of what appears to be construction debris at a residential lot on 20th Avenue.
DOH investigates after piles of construction material are dumped at property
Highway 190 is closed in Puuanahulu after a deadly crash sparked a brush fire.
Hawaii Island officials confirm person has died after car crashed, burst into flames

Latest News

Weekend outlook calls for G-U-S-T-Y winds
Hawaii News Now - Meteorologist Jen Robbins
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Friday, April 1, 2022
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Friday, April 1, 2022
Forecast: Breezy winds to strengthen over the weekend
Forecast: Breezy winds to strengthen over the weekend
Forecast: Light winds today, stronger winds with more showers due on Tuesday
Forecast: Stronger winds will continue to pick up plus passing Spring showers hitch a ride on the trade winds
Tracking Spring showers
Jen's Weather