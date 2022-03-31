Tributes
Forecast: Stronger winds with scattered showers taking over

Your top local headlines for March 31, 2022.
By Guy Hagi
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 4:39 AM HST|Updated: Mar. 31, 2022 at 5:23 AM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trades will become breezy Thursday through Friday, then strong and gusty over the weekend as high pressure builds north of the state.

Expect clouds and showers favoring windward and mountain areas overnight through the morning periods.

Mostly dry conditions will continue for leeward sides. Increasing moisture and diminishing trade winds are possible early next week as a cold front passes to the north.

Surf along north- and west-facing shores will trend down Thursday night as a north-northwest swell declines.

A new long-period, northwest swell will begin to build down the island chain Thursday night and peak Friday. Heights may reach advisory levels.

Surf along east-facing shores will trend up late Thursday and become rough Friday through the weekend as the trades increase.

Surf along south-facing shores will remain small through the weekend.

