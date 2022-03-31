Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Expert explains why there is a cat food shortage

A professor and supply chain expert explains why there is a cat food shortage.
By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 10:04 AM HST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMES, Iowa (KCCI) - There’s a cat food shortage, and an Iowa State University professor says COVID-19 supply chain issues are to blame.

Specifically, supply chain professor Jonathan Phares points to the shortage of meat used in cat food.

He also said there has been an increase in cat adoptions since the pandemic began in 2020.

Most pet adoptions saw a spike and dropoff. Cats, however, continue to be adopted at the same rate as their pandemic highs.

“What we know in supply chains is that small changes have big impacts, and they can be very hard to recover from because demand doesn’t decrease,” Phares said.

Phares also said aluminum, which most wet cat food is packaged in, is also in short supply.

He notes online pet retailers like Chewy have done away with aluminum packaging to fight the cat food shortage.

Copyright 2022 KCCI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Julie, an Ewa Beach resident, paid $43,000 to build a lap pool in her back yard. It never got...
They paid for dream swimming pools. They ended up with costly nightmares
Flooding hit terminal 1 at the Honolulu airport after workers said a water line was hit during...
Water rains down from ceilings at Honolulu’s airport after AC chiller line breaks
The two men accused of posing as police officers during a brazen home invasion have been...
HPD arrests 2 men accused of posing as police officers in brazen home invasion
There are piles of what appears to be construction debris at a residential lot on 20th Avenue.
DOH investigates after piles of construction material are dumped at property
Highway 190 is closed in Puuanahulu after a deadly crash sparked a brush fire.
Hawaii Island officials confirm person has died after car crashed, burst into flames

Latest News

UConn's Paige Bueckers reacts after drawing a charge during the second half of a college...
UConn tops Stanford 63-58, advances to NCAA title game
The lawmakers investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol are increasingly going public with...
Jan. 6 panel puts Garland in ‘precarious’ spot, ups pressure
FILE - President Donald Trump holds up papers as he speaks about the coronavirus in the James...
House panel’s possible options for alleging Trump 1/6 crimes
Investigators said it happened between Sunday and Tuesday.
Hawaii Island police seek information, witnesses after 45 headstones damaged
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy issued a warning of mines being left behind early...
Zelenskyy: Russians create ‘complete disaster’ with mines