Episode 106: Laughing until you cry with Simmone Park

Hawaii News Now anchor Stephanie Lum and her two best friends, Noli Kazama and Brooke Kane,...
Hawaii News Now anchor Stephanie Lum and her two best friends, Noli Kazama and Brooke Kane, host the 'Muthaship,' a weekly podcast on parenthood and friendship.
By Stephanie Lum
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 3:40 PM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Stand-up comedian Simmone Park joins “Muthaship” this week!

The Canada native moved to Hawaii in 2020 and is now a regular performer at Blue Note in Waikiki, where she launched her “Once you go Asian” show.

But before Simmone discovered her passion for making people laugh, she had to overcome years of trauma following a violent assault at gunpoint.

In her conversation with “Muthaship,” Simmone shares her journey of embracing the lowest moments in her life in order to live her life free of fears.

Listen now across HNN’s platforms or search for “Muthaship” wherever you get your podcasts.

Remember to subscribe to the “Muthaship” podcast on any of the following platforms:

For more episodes with Steph, Noli and Brooke, click here to visit the ‘Muthaship’ archives.

