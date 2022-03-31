Episode 106: Laughing until you cry with Simmone Park

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Stand-up comedian Simmone Park joins “Muthaship” this week!

The Canada native moved to Hawaii in 2020 and is now a regular performer at Blue Note in Waikiki, where she launched her “Once you go Asian” show.

But before Simmone discovered her passion for making people laugh, she had to overcome years of trauma following a violent assault at gunpoint.

In her conversation with “Muthaship,” Simmone shares her journey of embracing the lowest moments in her life in order to live her life free of fears.

