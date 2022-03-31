Tributes
Clean-up efforts underway for family business after fire tears through warehouse

HFD is still trying to determine the cause of a blaze that ripped through a family business warehouse in Windward Oahu.
By Derek Kravitsky
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 5:36 PM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A family business is recovering after a massive fire ripped through their Windward Oahu warehouse.

“By the time the call went out, the fire was raging. It melted aluminum ladders, it had to be 1,500 degrees or more,” said Mark Libries, who co-owns a contracting workshop in Kapaa Quarry with his son Christopher.

Charred and covered in soot, burnt tools and machines are all that remains in the space both men have been working in for more than two decades.

The blaze started shortly after 2 a.m. Tuesday — hours before the Libries’ work day begins.

“A lamp that didn’t work was left plugged in, and it obviously had a short in it,” Mark Libries said. “The short started a fire in some hardwood, and it smoldered for probably 6 or 7 hours before the call went in.”

The Libries said a price can’t be put on the time and memories created in the shop since Christopher Libries joined his father when he was just a teenager.

“I partnered with my father quite a few years ago to create a business that is family run that I’ve been in my whole life and dedicating myself to and figured that, you know, this is going to be my path,” Chris Libries said. “And it’s been what I’ve used to feed my family ever since.”

Although the Libries know rebuilding their business will be difficult, they said they’re humbled by the outpouring of support from across the island.

“And you know, we’re lucky to have so many friends in the area that have volunteered to come and help from as far away as the North Shore and town. And, you know, a lot of people from Kailua here. So it’s wonderful,” Mark Libries said.

Despite the damage, the father and son are trying to remain positive.

They’ve created a GoFundMe and also said their loss can serve as a learning lesson for other business owners.

“Get your insurance because even though it’s expensive, we chose not to. And we now have to support this through community fundraising and as much aloha as we can get from all of our friends and family around the world,” Chris Libries said.

“We will rebuild and this company, you know, and this company won’t fold and we’ll be back as strong as we are now and it’ll all be good,” Mark Libries added.

Meanwhile, HFD is still trying to determine the exact cause of the fire.

