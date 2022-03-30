WATCH ‘The Debrief’: Accused of drug crimes, Katherine Kealoha’s brother prepares for trial
Updated: Mar. 29, 2022 at 8:14 PM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Rudy Puana has already pleaded guilty to one of the charges against him, but a jury trial on other alleged drug crimes is just beginning. Lynn Kawano explains the status of that and what could play out in court.
Plus: A Hollywood actor is arrested on Hawaii Island. A couple has also filed a TRO against him. Dillon Ancheta has a recap of your top Hawaii headlines in today’s Debrief.
