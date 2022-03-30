Tributes
Suspects in Oahu home invasion allegedly posed as police officers

Two men posing as police officers are wanted in connection with a home invasion in Kapahulu on Monday.
By Allyson Blair
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 3:55 PM HST|Updated: Mar. 29, 2022 at 6:32 PM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two men posing as police officers are wanted in connection with a home invasion in Kapahulu on Monday.

It happened around noon on Olokele Avenue near Date Street. Sources say when a 58-year-old man opened the door, the suspects barged in, asking for the victim’s son. The men then allegedly pulled out a handgun and ransacked the home for close to 15 minutes, demanding cash and jewelry.

It’s a crime that caught neighbors off guard.

“I’m really shocked because this is normally a quiet building,” said Dwight Ovitt. “We normally don’t have that kind of thing happening here.

HPD Crimestoppers Sgt. Chris Kim says residents shouldn’t be so quick to open up if they don’t know who it is.

“If possible, set up a camera,” he said. “That way you can see people approaching.”

If that’s not an option, Kim says check the peep hole or look outside a window before opening the door.

If you want to make sure someone is indeed a police officer he says:

“You can always call 911. Tell the dispatcher you have someone at the door reporting themselves to be HPD. Ask for the name, badge number.”

The gunman in this case is said to be in his late 30s, about 5-foot-10, 210 pounds with short black hair and a tribal tattoo on his left arm.

The second suspect is described as a man in his early 30s, 5-foot-10, and 190 pounds. He had black hair and crew cut.

Meanwhile, neighbors say going forward they’re making it a point to be more cautious.

“We just have to be very careful,” said Kedar Shrestha.

If you have any information on this case, you’re asked to call Honolulu Crimestoppers.

