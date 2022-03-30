Tributes
State Champion Saint Louis basketball team honored by Honolulu City Councilmember

By Kyle Chinen
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 4:40 PM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After bringing the Koa trophy back to the slopes of Kalaepohaku for the first time in over three decade the Saint Louis basketball team were given certificates from a fellow Saint Louis alumni, Councilmember Calvin Say.

“Today’s event was a blessing, you know to see everyone back together as one since we won the state championship.” Senior guard Hayden Bayudan told Hawaii News Now.

Councilmember Say was in attendance Tuesday afternoon to award the Saint louis Boys with certificates from city council in honor of the Crusaders dominant 57-34 victory over Mililani in this year’s State title match at the Blaisdell Arena.

The Ceremony, the cherry on top for the team that won STL’s first State Championship since 1986.

“This is not possible with just us, but everyone here, this is what we call family.” Bayudan said. “It just means so much to just finally celebrate this as one and you know just get back to normal, so it all ties in to this blessing.”

For head coach Dan Hale, the recognition was made more special knowing the adversity his squad faced during the pandemic.

“They were there when we got shutdown, they missed a year.” Coach said. “We put together something, but it just wasn’t the same as our a season and for them to go through that and to work out and show all the determination that they did and then to actually achieve a goal like we had was tremendous.”

Now looking ahead, coach says that his departing seniors have left behind a blueprint for many more storybook finishes.

“Sacrifice, you know be accountable and trust in the process and and passing that down to their younger brothers is very important and you know we’ll see.” Coach said.

The brotherhood wrapped up their championship run with a 20-2 record.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

