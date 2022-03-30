Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Soldier killed in helicopter crash at Georgia airfield

Capt. James T. Bellew, 26, of Charlottesville, Virginia, died after a helicopter crash...
Capt. James T. Bellew, 26, of Charlottesville, Virginia, died after a helicopter crash involving two UH-60 helicopters at Fort Stewart’s Wright Army Airfield.(US Army)
By Kyle Jordan, Max Diekneite and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 3:59 AM HST|Updated: Mar. 30, 2022 at 6:27 PM HST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC/Gray News) - A 3rd Infantry Division soldier has died after a crash involving two UH-60 helicopters early Wednesday morning.

According to the the 3rd ID public affairs office, the incident happened at Fort Stewart’s Wright Army Airfield around 2 a.m. The solider has been identified as 26-year-old Capt. James T. Bellew, of Charlottesville, Virginia, WTOC reports.

Bellew entered the Army in 2017 as a medical service officer, became an Aeromedical Evacuation Officer in 2019, and has been assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 3rd Aviation Regiment, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division since March of 2020.

Bellew’s previous assignment was at Camp Casey in South Korea as a Field Medical Assistant from September 2017 to September 2018.

“James was a part of one of the noblest professions imaginable; he dedicated his life to serving our country and did so in a role where he was constantly helping and saving the lives of others,” said Col. Eric Vanek, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade commander.

Wright Army Airfield is closed until further notice while the incident is investigated.

Copyright 2022 WTOC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Julie, an Ewa Beach resident, paid $43,000 to build a lap pool in her back yard. It never got...
They paid for dream swimming pools. They ended up with costly nightmares
Flooding hit terminal 1 at the Honolulu airport after workers said a water line was hit during...
Water rains down from ceilings at Honolulu’s airport after AC chiller line breaks
The two men accused of posing as police officers during a brazen home invasion have been...
HPD arrests 2 men accused of posing as police officers in brazen home invasion
Mid-Pacific Institute students
Mid-Pacific Institute receives largest donation in school’s history
There are piles of what appears to be construction debris at a residential lot on 20th Avenue.
DOH investigates after piles of construction material are dumped at property

Latest News

FILE - A "now hiring" sign is posted in Garnet Valley, Pa., Monday, May 10, 2021. The U.S....
US added 431,000 jobs in March in sign of a resilient economy
Ford is issuing 2 recalls that cover 737,000 vehicles.
Ford recalls 737K vehicles to fix oil leaks, trailer brakes
A Delta Air Lines flight from Salt Lake City to Washington, D.C. landed in Denver after the...
Delta pilots land jet safely after cockpit windshield cracks
A woman said she was terrified when a naked intruder got into her bed.
Naked intruder found in woman's bed
Ukrainian soldiers carry a body of a civilian killed by the Russian forces over the destroyed...
Strike on Russian oil depot reported as Ukraine talks resume