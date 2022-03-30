Tributes
Police: 6 killed in Pennsylvania pileup of 80 vehicles

Interstate 81 North near the Minersville exit, Foster Twp., Pa., was the scene of a...
Interstate 81 North near the Minersville exit, Foster Twp., Pa., was the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on Monday, March 28, 2022.(David McKeown/Republican-Herald via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 4:58 AM HST|Updated: Mar. 30, 2022 at 5:16 AM HST
POTTSVILLE, Pa. (AP) — State police said a deadly pileup involving 80 vehicles on a Pennsylvania interstate during a snow squall killed six people.

Police at the Frackville station said Wednesday morning that identities of the victims would be released “once death notifications have been made to their families.”

Police also said the crash during “an active snow squall” shortly after 10:30 a.m. Monday involved 39 commercial vehicles and 41 passenger vehicles, for a total of 80 — greater than earlier estimates of 40 to 60 vehicles.

The stretch of 1-81 opened at 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Authorities say the crash took place in poor visibility.

It was captured in videos posted on social media that showed drivers and passengers lining the snowy road and jumping out of the way as the cascade of crashes unfolded.

Some vehicles were mostly burned and others melted onto the highway.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

