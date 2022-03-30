Maui police crack down on gun complaints after recent rise in shootings on Oahu

HAIKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui police are cracking down on firearms complaints after a recent rise in gun violence on Oahu.

“Because we’re only an island away, we’re not waiting for that gun violence to come here. We’re taking a proactive stance,” said Assistant Chief of Investigative Services Randy Esperanza.

On Sunday, MPD raided a home in Haiku and confiscated multiple illegal firearms and drugs.

“We received community complaints regarding a male who was discharging a firearm on a parcel in Haiku,” Esperanza said.

With that information, officers were able to get a search warrant to enter the home.

They found a 22-caliber bolt-action rifle, two 12-gauge pump-action shotguns, a 9 millimeter semi-automatic pistol, about 3 grams of meth, about 13 grams of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and ammunition.

Kekoa Magliato, 29, was arrested and charged by police Sunday morning for multiple drugs and firearms offenses.

Magliato has a prior assault conviction from 2019.

“We strongly encourage the public to come forward because without the public’s cooperation in a lot of these cases, these arrests would not be possible,” said Esperanza.

But on Tuesday morning, prosecutors released Magliato pending further investigation.

Magliato said he is innocent.

“You looking for the wrong guy because I got nothing,” Magliato said.

