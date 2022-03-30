Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Man sentenced to 30 years in prison for sexually assaulting elderly woman

Katherine Kealoha has been moved back to Oahu from a mainland prison to testify against her brother in his upcoming drug trial.
By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 7:24 PM HST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A judge sentenced a Hilo man to 30 years in prison for sexually assaulting an elderly woman in 2019.

After several pandemic delays, a jury found 21-year-old Zeth Browder guilty in December of sex assault, burglary, kidnapping and tampering with evidence.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Browder was 18 when authorities said he attacked a 79-year-old as she slept in her tent at a South Kohala Campground.

He did not testify at the trial, but addressed the judge before sentencing, insisting he was innocent and asking for leniency.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ezra Miller, 29, mug shot.
Judge grants Hilo couple restraining order against ‘The Flash’ actor Ezra Miller
Lab testing / file image
Hawaii sees 1,187 new COVID cases, 6 deaths in past week
Suspects in Oahu home invasion allegedly posed as police officers
Woman from Hawaii hits $1.3M jackpot in downtown Las Vegas (Courtesy Boyd Gaming)
Woman from Hawaii hits $1.3M jackpot in downtown Las Vegas
Ezra Miller, 29, mug shot.
‘The Flash’ actor Ezra Miller arrested on Hawaii Island after incident at karaoke bar

Latest News

Thursday forecast
Forecast: Stronger winds with scattered showers taking over
Hawaii scientists detected the BA.2 sub-variant on Kauai before clinical cases.
State to launch wastewater testing program to search for COVID variants
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
Sunrise 5 a.m. (March 31, 2022)
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
Sunrise News Roundup (March 31, 2022)
Julie, an Ewa Beach resident, paid $43,000 to build a lap pool in her back yard. It never got...
They paid for dream swimming pools. They ended up with costly nightmares