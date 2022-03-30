Man sentenced to 30 years in prison for sexually assaulting elderly woman

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A judge sentenced a Hilo man to 30 years in prison for sexually assaulting an elderly woman in 2019.

After several pandemic delays, a jury found 21-year-old Zeth Browder guilty in December of sex assault, burglary, kidnapping and tampering with evidence.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Browder was 18 when authorities said he attacked a 79-year-old as she slept in her tent at a South Kohala Campground.

He did not testify at the trial, but addressed the judge before sentencing, insisting he was innocent and asking for leniency.

