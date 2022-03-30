Tributes
Man arrested after girl, 4, killed in Panama City Beach parking lot collision

By WJHG Newsroom and Gray News Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 6:28 AM HST
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (Gray News) - Police have arrested a man accused of leaving the scene of a collision that killed a 4-year-old girl in a parking lot.

Panama City Beach police told WJHG that Kenneth Ray Martinez, 62, was arrested after witnesses gave officers a description of the vehicle involved in the collision in the popular Florida vacation city on Tuesday.

The 4-year-old was from the area of Nashville, Tennessee, and police chief J.R. Talamantez said the girl was right next to her family when she was hit by the vehicle at the Breakfast Point Marketplace shopping center.

Panama City Beach officials say a child was hit by a vehicle in the parking lot of Publix on Back Beach Road.(WJHG/WECP)

Martinez is charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving serious bodily injury or death.

Police executed a search warrant at his home, and officers found a receipt from Publix, which is located in the same shopping center as where the collision occurred. Investigators said the receipt was printed minutes prior to the crash.

Martinez refused a blood draw when asked by officers, police said.

Records show he remains in the Bay County Jail on Wednesday after being booked Tuesday night.

