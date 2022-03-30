Judge grants Hilo couple restraining order against ‘The Flash’ actor Ezra Miller

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A judge Wednesday granted a Hilo couple a temporary restraining order against “The Flash” actor Ezra Miller.

Miller had been staying with the husband and wife before he was arrested at a karaoke bar on Sunday for disorderly conduct and harassment.

The couple reportedly paid $500 to bail him out of jail.

They claim the 29-year-old threatened to kill them and also stole a wallet and passport.

