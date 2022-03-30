Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Judge grants Hilo couple restraining order against ‘The Flash’ actor Ezra Miller

A judge orders a large payout to the family of an Oahu inmate who committed suicide.
By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 9:01 PM HST|Updated: Mar. 30, 2022 at 5:52 PM HST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A judge Wednesday granted a Hilo couple a temporary restraining order against “The Flash” actor Ezra Miller.

Miller had been staying with the husband and wife before he was arrested at a karaoke bar on Sunday for disorderly conduct and harassment.

‘The Flash’ actor Ezra Miller arrested on Hawaii Island after incident at karaoke bar

The couple reportedly paid $500 to bail him out of jail.

They claim the 29-year-old threatened to kill them and also stole a wallet and passport.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Julie, an Ewa Beach resident, paid $43,000 to build a lap pool in her back yard. It never got...
They paid for dream swimming pools. They ended up with costly nightmares
Flooding hit terminal 1 at the Honolulu airport after workers said a water line was hit during...
Water rains down from ceilings at Honolulu’s airport after AC chiller line breaks
The two men accused of posing as police officers during a brazen home invasion have been...
HPD arrests 2 men accused of posing as police officers in brazen home invasion
Mid-Pacific Institute students
Mid-Pacific Institute receives largest donation in school’s history
There are piles of what appears to be construction debris at a residential lot on 20th Avenue.
DOH investigates after piles of construction material are dumped at property

Latest News

Kalakaua Avenue was full of visitors Thursday afternoon.
Hawaii visitor arrivals near a record pace, even as hotel prices and airfares rise
There are piles of what appears to be construction debris at a residential lot on 20th Avenue.
DOH investigates after piles of construction material are dumped at property
Highway 190 is closed in Puuanahulu after a deadly crash sparked a brush fire.
Hawaii Island officials confirm person has died after car crashed, burst into flames
Forecast: Light winds today, stronger winds with more showers due on Tuesday
Forecast: Stronger winds will continue to pick up plus passing Spring showers hitch a ride on the trade winds
Tracking Spring showers
Jen's Weather