Judge grants Hilo couple restraining order against ‘The Flash’ actor Ezra Miller
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 9:01 PM HST|Updated: Mar. 30, 2022 at 5:52 PM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A judge Wednesday granted a Hilo couple a temporary restraining order against “The Flash” actor Ezra Miller.
Miller had been staying with the husband and wife before he was arrested at a karaoke bar on Sunday for disorderly conduct and harassment.
The couple reportedly paid $500 to bail him out of jail.
They claim the 29-year-old threatened to kill them and also stole a wallet and passport.
